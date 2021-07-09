$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CMI traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $243.14. 19,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. Cummins has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.02.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
