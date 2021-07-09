$6.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post sales of $6.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. Cummins posted sales of $3.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year sales of $24.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 billion to $24.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.11 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI traded up $5.66 on Friday, hitting $243.14. 19,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,219. Cummins has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

