Noir Price Tops $0.0194 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $397,701.32 and $708.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00036589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00267799 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00036998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000138 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,531,298 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

