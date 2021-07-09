$421.44 Million in Sales Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to announce $421.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.67 million to $424.20 million. AAR reported sales of $416.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AAR.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AAR by 286.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,424,000 after acquiring an additional 241,332 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.48. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,962. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.15 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. AAR has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $45.49.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

