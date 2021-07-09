Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,828. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weingarten Realty Investors
Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.
