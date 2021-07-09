Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.46. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of WRI stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 28,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,828. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 269,733 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 100,092 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

