Brokerages Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.49. Carriage Services posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $96.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.47 per share, for a total transaction of $37,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,601.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 11.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSV traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,823. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $631.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

