$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.94 million and the lowest is $22.90 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SMED. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of SMED traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.96. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a market cap of $170.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $3,858,537.10. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $158,132.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 33,114 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

