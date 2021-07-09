King DAG (KDAG) Price Reaches $0.34 on Exchanges

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. King DAG has a market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $20,005.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

King DAG Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

