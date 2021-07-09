Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report sales of $83.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.80 million and the highest is $83.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $82.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year sales of $334.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $329.90 million to $343.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $352.58 million, with estimates ranging from $315.90 million to $367.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

SBCF traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

