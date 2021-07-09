Simple Software Solutions Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 9th. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $130,930.75 and $11.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Simple Software Solutions has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00023657 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001354 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,903,124 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

