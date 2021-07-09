GAMEE Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $479,849.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00046340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00121180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.88 or 0.00164148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,412.82 or 0.99940931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00948597 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

