Brokerages Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). MannKind reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million.

MNKD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MNKD stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 43,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,214. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.95. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

