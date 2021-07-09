Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on AT1. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €6.51 ($7.66). The stock had a trading volume of 2,161,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.84. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.