WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities analysts expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to report $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.75. WSFS Financial reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

WSFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of WSFS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 4,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $55.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $1,519,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,234. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

