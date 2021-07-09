Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($2.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

RCUS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,346. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.71.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

