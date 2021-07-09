Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,907 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $149.62. 139,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.99. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.