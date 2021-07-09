Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 415,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

