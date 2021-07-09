MDU Resources Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MDU)

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,098 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,866% compared to the average daily volume of 273 call options.

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,199. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.94. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

In other MDU Resources Group news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,369 over the last ninety days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 188.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

