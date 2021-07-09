VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:BRF)

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58. VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRF. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 67,035 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 572.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 158,974 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

