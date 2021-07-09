Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $1.95 on Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005855 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LDOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.