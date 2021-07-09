Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Bezant coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Bezant has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $6,653.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.61 or 0.00891735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BZNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.