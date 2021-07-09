Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Melrose Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

MLSPF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,897. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33. Melrose Industries has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Melrose Industries shares are set to reverse split on Thursday, August 26th. The 9-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

