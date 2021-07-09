$1.95 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to report sales of $1.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. AC Immune posted sales of $1.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $58.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $81.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $56.71 million, with estimates ranging from $26.62 million to $86.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACIU shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,906. AC Immune has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $585.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AC Immune by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares in the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

