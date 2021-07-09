TravelNote Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,505.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a total market cap of $25,907.63 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00046227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00121218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00164711 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,360.28 or 0.99846662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.65 or 0.00935752 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.