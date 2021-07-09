BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BlackLine reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $1,145,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.87, for a total transaction of $163,039.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,929.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,897 shares of company stock worth $11,771,074 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth about $63,035,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth about $29,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.22. 5,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,614. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.96.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

