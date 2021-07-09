S&T Bank Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

S&T Bank raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 162.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,520 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $794,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 406,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 48,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,461. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $150.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

