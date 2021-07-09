Analysts Set TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Target Price at $36.38

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank of Canada began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a PE ratio of 52.11. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth about $129,663,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth about $54,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

