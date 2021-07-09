Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

UTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after purchasing an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 91,099 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTZ traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $22.88. 3,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.13.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

