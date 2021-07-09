Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Bank of America by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,312,000 after buying an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $304,537,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. 1,222,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,940,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

