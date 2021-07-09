PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.89. The company had a trading volume of 313,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,902,249. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

