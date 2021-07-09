Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4,765.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.22.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $411.79. 58,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,605. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $287.10 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $388.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock worth $6,638,668. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

