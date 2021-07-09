Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.34. 5,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.42. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $309.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.