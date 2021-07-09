MoonSwap Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a market cap of $6.48 million and $8,468.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00400324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,630,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,610,317 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

