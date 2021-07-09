Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NLLSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of Nel ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NLLSF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 130,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,246. Nel ASA has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

