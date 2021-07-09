Analysts Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRN. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.15. 205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 105.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 378.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 101,131 shares during the period. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

