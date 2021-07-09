Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 93,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,361 shares.The stock last traded at $61.66 and had previously closed at $62.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.331 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

