Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Shares of Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.45. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

FNCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCH. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth about $18,870,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,088,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,751,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,471,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,299,000. Institutional investors own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

About Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

