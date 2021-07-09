Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Down 2.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares dropped 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 9,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 623,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several brokerages have commented on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -152.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $747,264. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth $125,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

