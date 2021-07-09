Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Trading Down 2.4%

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.33 and last traded at $27.34. Approximately 9,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 623,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Lantheus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $747,264. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.