Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.78

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.45. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

FNCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

