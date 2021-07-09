Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, Omnicell’s shares have outperformed the industry it belongs to. The top line rose year-over-year on growth across both the operating segments in the last-reported first quarter. There has been record increase in the number of long-term sole-source contracts with the addition of top 300 U.S. health systems in the first quarter. The company’s optimism about the gradual resumption of elective surgeries is encouraging. The company is progressing as it is advancing autonomous pharmacy by expanding portfolio and investing in digital cloud-based platform. The raised adjusted EPS view also buoys optimism. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected revenues and earnings performances in the first quarter. However, escalating costs and operating expenses in the quarter was discouraging.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $150.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $153.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.50.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

