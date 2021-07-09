Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 110.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.24. 40,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,643. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.64.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

