Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $31.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $936,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $543,924,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $13,717,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 4,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,038. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.