Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.34 on Friday, reaching C$9.56. The company had a trading volume of 303,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,140. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.75. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.21 and a 1 year high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

