Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware to C$44.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.98. The stock had a trading volume of 96,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,173. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$29.55 and a 12 month high of C$43.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.25, for a total transaction of C$185,896.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$178,619,013.33. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

