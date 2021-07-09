CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) PT Set at C$11.75 by BMO Capital Markets

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) received a C$11.75 price target from equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 462.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of CVE:NXR.UN and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.09. 80,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,561. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. CVE:NXR.UN has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

