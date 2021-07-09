Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $384,691.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $384,691.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00006131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.25 or 0.00400983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.