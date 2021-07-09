Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 273.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNOX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 24,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,289. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.41. Nano-X Imaging has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $94.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

