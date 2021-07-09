Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,223. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

