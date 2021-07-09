Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Investar posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investar.
Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Investar had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.34. 297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,223. Investar has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.
About Investar
Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.
