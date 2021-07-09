Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.36. Farmers National Banc posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 31.39%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,093. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $426.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

