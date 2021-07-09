Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $321.29. The company had a trading volume of 122,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $341.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.35 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.